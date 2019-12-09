BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Michigan State University Extension office, 1737 Hillandale Road, will host a restricted use pesticide review workshop for private and commercial applicators on Dec. 18.
Registration, along with refreshments, begins at 8:30 a.m. The review will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The Pesticide Applicator Core Manual is available online for purchase for $30, plus tax, at the MSU Extension Bookstore: http://shop.msu.edu/category_s/345.htm.
A fee of $25 covers the review session given by MSU Extension staff. The fee is to be paid in advance by cash or by check payable to MSU.
To register for the review, call 927-5674 or visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/BCRUP121819.
An open exam period is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. All private and commercial exams will be administered by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development staff.
MDARD procedures require that applicants pay a separate exam fee ($50 private, $75 commercial) by check or money order at the exam site.
Identification and renewal notices (for recertification exams) also are needed to take the test. No exams will be given after 2 p.m.
To register for the exam, call 800-292-3939 or visit www.michigan.gov/pestexam.