Watervliet Class of 77 reunion.jpeg

The Watervliet High School Class of 1977 recently held its 45th class reunion at Empire Avenue Vineyards in Benton Harbor. Classmates came from six states to attend. Ladies in attendance, from left, were Lori Mundt Davis, Diane DeYoung McClure, Kathy Coburn Summers, Diane Sonnenberg Hinkelman, Cindy Zvonar, Denise Jones Crumb, Dianna Richardson, Kathy Rodriguez Igert, JoAnn Johnson Camp, Jackie Bush Coleman, Renee Anderson LeVeque, Debbie Eggers Brown, Neta Story Rice, Sherry Cutlip Burtchett and Sandy Nimtz Strenk. Men attending, from left, were Jon Hinkelman, Jim Weaver, Tom Hutchinson, Mike VanLoon, Marc Baiers, Joe Kolenko, Curtis Johnson, Kurt Birmele, Art Frank, Mike Frazier, Tim Hardy, Greg Krell, Weldon Bisnett and Brad Wendzel. The class next will meet during the summer of 2024, when they will celebrate their 65th birthdays.

 Photo provided / Dave Burtchett

Watervliet High School Class of 1970

The Watervliet High School Class of 1970 will celebrate its 50-year reunion two years late.

