Reunions

The Coloma High School Class of 1969 held its 50-year reunion Aug. 24 at the Coloma FOP Lodge. In attendance were, in front, from left, John Weber (faculty), Susie Moser Knuth, Linda Lofblad Winslow, Gary Dolezan, Dennis Richardson, Steve Bower, Raelene Scheffler Stickney; second row, Dave Stowers, Gerry Geik (faculty), Larry Yonker (faculty), Bill Spalding (faculty), Casey Clark (faculty), Al Johnson (faculty), Mary Weber Irving, Cheryl Cook Fardello, Alpha Bailey Spalding, Mary Herman Robinson, Mary Krell Klug, Barb Hall Balkin, Cindy Linville Aviles; third row, Phil Cottier, Vic Weir, Cheryl Struble Wilkie, Kathy Schroeder Koppert, Jane Hartman, Kathy Wood Thibeault, Linda Lenz LaGrow, Nancy Smith Skorupa, Bonnie Suwarsky Wolf, Marsha Hammond, Toni Eubanks, Dino Balfour, Linda Thompson Oles, Sue Wilkins Fowler, Mary Vitale Kelley, Rick Harris; fourth row, Allen O’Brien, Larry Hiler, Sally Holt Reed, Linda Urban Grubka, Jim Schroeder, Mike Burke, Connie Becht Burke, Cheryl Arent Ryno, Nancy Hiler, Larry Arny, Mark Shankland, Bill Little, Bill Becker and Joe Aviles.

 Photo provided

Eau Claire High School Class of 1969

The Eau Claire High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion Oct. 11-12. Planned events are:

• 7 p.m. Oct. 11: Homecoming football game at Enright Field. There will be an alumni tent and special seating provided. Following the game, the class will meet at One Stop Bar and Grill, 6539 E. Main St., Eau Claire.

• 5 p.m. Oct. 12: Social hour at Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2528 W. Glenlord Road, Stevensville. A group photo will be taken at 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar and food available off the menu.

For more information, contact Jill Benson Shoop at shoopcj@hotmail.com.

Eau Claire High School All Class Reunion

The annual Eau Claire High School All Class Reunion will be Oct. 12 at the high school, 7450 Hochberger Road.

Social hour will begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. Cost is $27.

Payment and reservations were due to Charlene Schilling, 7020 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Harbor, by Sept. 20.

Printed invitations are available at the high school, Eau Claire District Library and Amanda Marie’s Bakery in Eau Claire.

