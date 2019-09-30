Eau Claire High School Class of 1969
The Eau Claire High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50-year reunion Oct. 11-12. Planned events are:
• 7 p.m. Oct. 11: Homecoming football game at Enright Field. There will be an alumni tent and special seating provided. Following the game, the class will meet at One Stop Bar and Grill, 6539 E. Main St., Eau Claire.
• 5 p.m. Oct. 12: Social hour at Coach’s Bar & Grill, 2528 W. Glenlord Road, Stevensville. A group photo will be taken at 6 p.m. There will be a cash bar and food available off the menu.
For more information, contact Jill Benson Shoop at shoopcj@hotmail.com.
Eau Claire High School All Class Reunion
The annual Eau Claire High School All Class Reunion will be Oct. 12 at the high school, 7450 Hochberger Road.
Social hour will begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. Cost is $27.
Payment and reservations were due to Charlene Schilling, 7020 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Harbor, by Sept. 20.
Printed invitations are available at the high school, Eau Claire District Library and Amanda Marie’s Bakery in Eau Claire.
