Bridgman High School Class of 1965

The Bridgman High School Class of 1965 recently gathered at Pebblewood Country Club. The 55th reunion was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured are, from left, Barry Brostoff, Tom Ewald, Dave Oldenburg, Russ Hildebrant, Nancy Skinner White, Karen Barancin Oldenburg, Midge Nolan Krieger, Doug Mikel, Skip Phillips, Gloria Freehling Anderson, Glenn Benko, Elaine Freehling Jotzat, Tom Fanning, Diane Stelter Kurek, Loren Krieger, Jere “Corky” Derhing, Don Kamp, Judy Harltine Nelson, Judi Beulow Jorgensen, Richard Reitz, Russ Stine, Jim Jones, Becky Kries Beach and Anita Halbig Olke.

 Photo provided

Watervliet all-class reunion

The Watervliet all-class reunion will only happen as mandates and guidelines allow. The procedures Watervliet Public Schools follow are determined by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

