The Benton Harbor High School Class of 1957 held its 65-year class reunion Aug. 13 at Point O’ Woods Country Club. Pictured, in front, are Barbara Blanshan Walter, Barbara Fitzcharles Wagner, Gwenolyn White Little, Darleen Gaddie Frazee, George Moon, Dave Reiff, Thomas Larson, Sharon Kruggel Anderson, Carol Anderson Hettig, Jeanine Hyslop Lambrecht, Joyce Willming, Carol Winters Orlaske. Second row, John Smith, Marilyn Robinson Walter, Patricia Hill, Louise Staubauch King, Cynthia Williams Rittase, Virginia Govatas Wittmann, Jean Lane LeValley, Sandy Priebe Jackson, Lodie Freeman Elliott, Connie Brant Froehlich, Alma Gray Peals, Barbara Ginter Guse, Barbara Schneider George, Virginia Froehlich Kruck, Marilyn Wagner King, Mary Ann Palmert Parks, Suzanne Masters Kastor, Elaine Kretchman Winters, Kay Rector Costanza, Allene Jolita Whitfield Smith. Third row, Bill Strunk, Vern Malich, Gus Hinkelman, Jim Gunn, Marv Teske, Jim Culverhouse, Jim Katowich, Dave Handy, Mary Gale Kirkwood, Judy Ducksherer Hill, Henry Heritz, Carolyn Mandarino Kelly. Also in attendance but not pictured were Darlene Joy Whitfield Hawkins and Alan Workinger.
The St. Joseph High School Class of 1967 met Aug. 13 for its 55-year reunion. Pictured are, first row, Nancy Shuler (Loman), Karen Domke (French), Patti Cassidy (Bush), Donna Geisler (Owen), Karen Wenzlaff (Walker), Nancy Askin, Karen Norton (Cue), Jennifer Gibbs (Rose), Elaine Knauf (Schueneman), Connie Scott (Ramachandran), Nancy Bartz (Wenham), Karen Kuschel (Prussing), Doug Klemm; second row, Ray Damaske, Tom Draper, Phil Wolf, Lee Bruneel, Lou Awodey, Linda DeVries (Owens), Dick Cox, Paul Filstrup, Fred Grams, John Yetzke, Greg Clark, Mike Haynes, Ronald Rice, Dave Klemm, Sandy Hunt (Connors); third row, Bob Biasi, Bob Robinson, Richard Zuppann, Thom Christie, Susan Gibson (Zwilas), Walter Wolf, Mike Miller, Phil Magner, Robin Strunk.
The last class to graduate from Baroda High School – the Class of 1957 – held its 65-year reunion Aug. 16 at Papa Vino's. Pictured are, in front, Janis Nitz Fleisher, Janice Pawlicke Fuller, Pat Nitz Heald; in back, Norma Lausman Rosenthal, Ralph Painter and Linda O'Connor Zick.
The first graduating class from Lake Michigan Catholic High School “Class of 1970,” held their “50 + 2” reunion on July 23 at Pebblewood Country Club in Bridgman. Attending Saturday night were: Front row: Walter Urch, Mary Sue (Piggott) Newman, Joe Petlick, Diane (Migala) Petlick. Middle row: Ken Hayduk, David Simaz, Rosie (Rybicki) Starn, George Gruss, Marcia (Williams) Ferris, Charmain Farnan, Richard Ender. Back row: Pat Cheevers, Joe Strzyzykowski, Jeff Neumann, Charlie Harrell, Tom Kubash, Judy (Barchalk) Shirley, Gayle (Quardokus) Chacon, Ursula (Allen) Case, Kathy (Cheevers) Wagner, Patricia (Cullinan) Taylor, Lucy (Naylor) Kubash, Debra (Pelkey) Cook, LuAnne (Schroeder) Schwank, Don Phelan. Attending but missing from photo: Deb Sidwell, William Foulkes.
The Benton Harbor High School Class of 1957 held its 65-year class reunion Aug. 13 at Point O’ Woods Country Club. Pictured, in front, are Barbara Blanshan Walter, Barbara Fitzcharles Wagner, Gwenolyn White Little, Darleen Gaddie Frazee, George Moon, Dave Reiff, Thomas Larson, Sharon Kruggel Anderson, Carol Anderson Hettig, Jeanine Hyslop Lambrecht, Joyce Willming, Carol Winters Orlaske. Second row, John Smith, Marilyn Robinson Walter, Patricia Hill, Louise Staubauch King, Cynthia Williams Rittase, Virginia Govatas Wittmann, Jean Lane LeValley, Sandy Priebe Jackson, Lodie Freeman Elliott, Connie Brant Froehlich, Alma Gray Peals, Barbara Ginter Guse, Barbara Schneider George, Virginia Froehlich Kruck, Marilyn Wagner King, Mary Ann Palmert Parks, Suzanne Masters Kastor, Elaine Kretchman Winters, Kay Rector Costanza, Allene Jolita Whitfield Smith. Third row, Bill Strunk, Vern Malich, Gus Hinkelman, Jim Gunn, Marv Teske, Jim Culverhouse, Jim Katowich, Dave Handy, Mary Gale Kirkwood, Judy Ducksherer Hill, Henry Heritz, Carolyn Mandarino Kelly. Also in attendance but not pictured were Darlene Joy Whitfield Hawkins and Alan Workinger.
Photo provided
The St. Joseph High School Class of 1967 met Aug. 13 for its 55-year reunion. Pictured are, first row, Nancy Shuler (Loman), Karen Domke (French), Patti Cassidy (Bush), Donna Geisler (Owen), Karen Wenzlaff (Walker), Nancy Askin, Karen Norton (Cue), Jennifer Gibbs (Rose), Elaine Knauf (Schueneman), Connie Scott (Ramachandran), Nancy Bartz (Wenham), Karen Kuschel (Prussing), Doug Klemm; second row, Ray Damaske, Tom Draper, Phil Wolf, Lee Bruneel, Lou Awodey, Linda DeVries (Owens), Dick Cox, Paul Filstrup, Fred Grams, John Yetzke, Greg Clark, Mike Haynes, Ronald Rice, Dave Klemm, Sandy Hunt (Connors); third row, Bob Biasi, Bob Robinson, Richard Zuppann, Thom Christie, Susan Gibson (Zwilas), Walter Wolf, Mike Miller, Phil Magner, Robin Strunk.
Photo provided
The last class to graduate from Baroda High School – the Class of 1957 – held its 65-year reunion Aug. 16 at Papa Vino's. Pictured are, in front, Janis Nitz Fleisher, Janice Pawlicke Fuller, Pat Nitz Heald; in back, Norma Lausman Rosenthal, Ralph Painter and Linda O'Connor Zick.
Photo provided
The first graduating class from Lake Michigan Catholic High School “Class of 1970,” held their “50 + 2” reunion on July 23 at Pebblewood Country Club in Bridgman. Attending Saturday night were: Front row: Walter Urch, Mary Sue (Piggott) Newman, Joe Petlick, Diane (Migala) Petlick. Middle row: Ken Hayduk, David Simaz, Rosie (Rybicki) Starn, George Gruss, Marcia (Williams) Ferris, Charmain Farnan, Richard Ender. Back row: Pat Cheevers, Joe Strzyzykowski, Jeff Neumann, Charlie Harrell, Tom Kubash, Judy (Barchalk) Shirley, Gayle (Quardokus) Chacon, Ursula (Allen) Case, Kathy (Cheevers) Wagner, Patricia (Cullinan) Taylor, Lucy (Naylor) Kubash, Debra (Pelkey) Cook, LuAnne (Schroeder) Schwank, Don Phelan. Attending but missing from photo: Deb Sidwell, William Foulkes.
The Benton Harbor High School Class of 1964 will hold a “mini reunion” at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Plank’s Tavern on the Water at The Inn at Harbor Shores, 800 Whitwam Drive, St. Joseph. For more information, call Eric Wild at 810-886-1589, or Linda Street Kordes at 338-2659.