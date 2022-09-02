Benton Harbor High School Class of 1964

The Benton Harbor High School Class of 1964 will hold a “mini reunion” at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Plank’s Tavern on the Water at The Inn at Harbor Shores, 800 Whitwam Drive, St. Joseph. For more information, call Eric Wild at 810-886-1589, or Linda Street Kordes at 338-2659.

