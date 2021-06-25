SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Rotarians celebrated the opening of the new $22 million Bronson South Haven Hospital on Tuesday with a tour of the facility, highlighted by the presentation of two Rotary grants – one for a new telehealth initiative and one to support a history wall featuring the story of health care in the community.

The Rotarians and representatives of Bronson were joined by past District 6360 Governor Margie Haas. Representing Bronson were Dr. Matthew Dommer, chief operating officer of Bronson South Haven Hospital; Chris Fitzgerald, chief nursing officer; and Heather Oestrike Schripsema of Bronson Health Foundation.