The South Haven Rotary Club presents a check for $16,568 to the Bronson Health Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Mark Odland, South Haven Rotary immediate past president; Rotarian Paul Hix; Dan Thompson, South Haven Rotary president; Bill Roberts, South Haven Rotary president-elect; Rotarian Richard Swanson; Heather Oestrike Schipsema of Bronson Health Foundation; Matthew Dommer, chief operating officer of Bronson South Haven Hospital; Rotary District 6360 past Governor Margie Haas; and Chris Fitzgerald, Bronson South Haven Hospital chief nursing officer.
Photo provided
A history wall at Bronson South Haven Hospital tells the story of health care in the South Haven community.
SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Rotarians celebrated the opening of the new $22 million Bronson South Haven Hospital on Tuesday with a tour of the facility, highlighted by the presentation of two Rotary grants – one for a new telehealth initiative and one to support a history wall featuring the story of health care in the community.
The Rotarians and representatives of Bronson were joined by past District 6360 Governor Margie Haas. Representing Bronson were Dr. Matthew Dommer, chief operating officer of Bronson South Haven Hospital; Chris Fitzgerald, chief nursing officer; and Heather Oestrike Schripsema of Bronson Health Foundation.