From left: (Back row) Matt Hanley, St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation President; Jake Sabarin, Feeding America West Michigan; Chris Britton, New Heights CCDA; James Gunter, Present Pillars; Gina Smith, Corewell Health; Amy Wine, Community Healing Centers. (Front row) Tammy Gould, Center for Growth & Independence; Kelsey Kline, The Avenue Family Network; Kat Boyer, Benton Harbor Public Library; Gabrielle Engle, Mosaic CCDA; and Amy Zapal, St. Joseph Today.
ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation has named the grant recipients for the 2022 funding cycle.
This year, a total of $76,000 was awarded as determined by the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation Board of Directors. The announcement was made this Monday at the weekly hybrid meeting of the Rotary Club of St. Joseph-Benton Harbor at the Heritage Museum & Cultural Center and via Zoom.