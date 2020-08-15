ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation now is accepting grant applications for the 2020 funding cycle.
The Foundation Board will award up to $65,000 this year.
The application deadline is Sept. 21. An application form and more information can be found online at www.sjbhrotary.org.
To be eligible, a grant request must be for at least $5,000, and must be submitted by a nonprofit organization or governmental unit in the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor area.
Emphasis is given for efforts that seek to provide better opportunities for youth and special needs populations.
Requests for sectarian religious projects and programs, national fundraising efforts, political organizations or funds for program deficits or previously incurred obligations are ineligible.
Applications must be postmarked by Sept. 21 and mailed to P.O. Box 143, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or hand-delivered to Edgewater Bank, 321 Main St., St. Joseph, by 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Late applications will not be eligible for consideration.
Established in 1980, the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation has awarded more than $891,000 in grants to area causes.
The 2019 recipients included:
- Benton Harbor Public Library – $5,000 for its Read by Grade 3 program.
- Berrien-Cass-Van Buren Workforce Development Board – $7,850 for a Learn and Earn Adult Education Project that enables adult learners to increase their educational functioning level and, ultimately, earn their GED on a remote basis.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor – $5,000 for Young Leaders program.
- Chikaming Open Lands – $5,000 for its #10 Trail Challenge, highlighting local hiking trails.
- Court Appointed Special Advocates – $7,350 for volunteer recruitment, screening, training and support.
- LOGAN Community Resources – $5,800 for new assessment kits and iPads for autism therapy reviews.
- Mosaic Christian Community Development Association – $15,000 for the Jobs for Life/Powered for Life program.
- Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan – $8,000 for No Senior Hungry in the Twin Cities, which provides meals to home-bound seniors.