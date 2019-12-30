Rotary Foundation names grant recipients

ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation has named the grant recipients for its 2019 funding cycle.
This year, the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation Board of Directors awarded $59,000.
Established in 1980, the club’s foundation has awarded more than $900,000 in grants to area causes.
Grants were awarded for:
• Benton Harbor Public Library – $5,000 for Read by Grade 3 program. The program provides routine tutoring time for volunteers to work with students who are struggling to read. Funding will support the purchase of workbooks and other materials for parents to use with their children to help develop their reading skills. Playaway educational tablets also will be purchased to support early literacy and reading development. The library also will be purchasing hands-on learning activities for the teaching aid kits.
• Berrien-Cass-Van Buren Workforce Development Board – $7,850 for Learn and Earn Adult Education Project. The project will enable adult learners to increase their educational functioning level (EFL) and, ultimately, earn their GED on a remote basis. The inclusion of mobile technology in the Bridge Academy’s Adult Education Program will allow staff to provide students with remote learning opportunities.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor – $5,000 for Young Leaders program. The program will bring programming to St. Joseph elementary students. Children will attend a three-hour program rotation after school, three days per week at E.P. Clarke Elementary School. Programs will include Power Hour (daily homework completion and common core standard tutoring), Passport to Manhood and SMART Girls (gender-specific programs for boys and girls that focus on various aspects of male and female growth), Triple Play (health and wellness programs), Torch Club (leadership council), and Junior Youth of the Year (recognition program).
• Chikaming Open Lands – $5,000 for No. 10 Trail Challenge. This project highlights local hiking trails. During July, participants are given 10 local trails to hike. Along the trail, picture frame “selfie stations” are installed. Participants win prizes for completing a specific number of trails. Funding will help facilitate expansion into the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor area.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates – $7,350 for volunteer recruitment, screening, training and support. Funding will help CASA train 15 additional volunteers, who will advocate for 30-45 new children in Berrien County. Once trained, they are appointed to a particular child or sibling group by a Berrien County family court judge. As they advocate, they are supervised by staff. The program reimburses mileage costs for volunteers to offset the cost of required travel.
• LOGAN Community Resources – $5,800 for new assessment kits and iPads for autism therapy reviews. The grant will provide additional assessment kits/tools for the 120 clients served off-site, with iPads for metrics, charting and recording. Assessments are used to determine the proper therapeutic practices, with biannual re-evaluations. The additional tools help determine and teach precise goals.
• Mosaic Christian Community Development Association – $15,000 for Jobs for Life/Powered for Life program. In group and one-on-one mentoring, Jobs for Life helps increase participants’ employability, marketability and leadership development for future, improved employment. Powered for Life is a sub-program designed to empower youth, with a focus on 16- to 17-year-olds.
• Meals on Wheels of Southwestern Michigan – $8,000 for No Senior Hungry in the Twin Cities. Funding will provide meals to homebound seniors in the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor area. Those served include frail, homebound seniors who are 60 and older and unable to get out to shop or cook for themselves. Sixty-four percent of those served live alone. Forty-eight percent of these seniors are considered low income, but 98 percent report they don’t have enough money for food after living and health care expenses are paid. Many also have chronic conditions that can be better controlled with a healthy diet.
To be eligible, a grant request must have been for at least $5,000, and submitted by a nonprofit or governmental unit within the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor area. Emphasis was given for efforts that seek to provide better opportunities for youth and special needs populations.
Requests for sectarian religious projects and programs, national fundraising efforts, political organizations, or funds for program deficits or previously incurred obligations are ineligible.
Grant applications are accepted each fall.
The foundation’s resources come from gifts made by Rotarians and other individuals, families, businesses and local organizations.