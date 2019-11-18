SAM schedules winter recital

THREE OAKS — The School of American Music will present its annual winter recital for students and instructors at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Real Life Community Church, 12 E. Michigan St.
It is free and open to the public.
The recital gives SAM students – children and adults – live performance experience in addition to the musical training they receive in the school’s studios.
“SAM’s teaching philosophy emphasizes the importance of performance, in addition to technical mastery,” SAM President Garth Taylor said. “The recitals are also the best way we have for showing the excellence of what we do, and attracting more students and teachers.”
The School of American Music offers one-on-one instruction with experienced teachers. Its curriculum includes beginning, intermediate and advanced lessons in guitar, violin, baritone ukulele, bass guitar, piano, mountain dulcimer, slide guitar, flute, saxophone, clarinet and voice.
Lessons are conducted in the school’s studios on the second floor of Three Oaks Township Public Library, and at its Arts & Education Center, also in Three Oaks.