THREE OAKS — The School of American Music will host the inaugural American Music Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 20 on the Spring Creek Stage behind the Arts & Education Center, 14 Maple St.
The free event will feature six groups, comprised of more than 30 musicians:
• The Erly Band: This American rock band formed in 2017, and released its debut album, “Shadows,” last year. It is influenced by rock, pop, alternative and folk music.
• Patti Shaffner and Friends: Shaffner performs jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. She will be accompanied by Scott, her favorite guitarist.
• The American Music Project, with Garth Taylor and Dalton Stanage: The project presents popular songs from each decade in American history, starting with 1780. The repertoire includes ballads from the colonial era, humorous introspectives from the first American-bred composers, and upbeat syncopation from the minstrel/vaudeville era.
• Homestretch Ride: This acoustic bluegrass band came together when regulars at a bluegrass jam put together a plan to get rich slowly.
• The Round Oak Cornet Band: This brass and percussion ensemble performs selections from authentic collections of mid-1800s music used by town bands of the period. It is an outgrowth of the Southwestern Michigan College Brass Band, and is directed by Jon Korzun.
• Down by the Docks: This band includes 22 musicians, ranging in age from 16 to 70-plus. It performs everything from 1940s big band to ’70s and ’80s rock to some of today’s popular hits. It is directed by Richard Sprague, a former teacher and music director.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs. Shade pavilions will be provided.