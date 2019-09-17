NILES — The Michiana Metro Lighthouse Chorus will host a fundraiser concert for area food banks on Saturday night.
The chorus will present “Magic of Harmony” at 6:59 p.m., at Summit Church, 1700 W. River Road.
The All God’s Children Community Choir will join the chorus as guest performers.
Net proceeds from the performance will be donated to food banks in Berrien and Cass counties.
Attendees also are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate.
“Magic of Harmony” will include a variety of music that appeals to all ages, according to a news release, including several theme songs from Disney movies.
Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door, and senior citizen/student tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
Admission is free for children younger than 12 years old.
Advance tickets can be purchased by calling 471-4559.
The Lighthouse Chorus is a nonprofit men’s a cappella chorus that is celebrating its 20th year together. It has performed throughout Southwest Michigan and northwest Indiana.
The chorus performs primarily in the four-part harmony of the barbershop style, and its repertoire includes everything from jazz to doo-wop.
Chorus members come from a variety of backgrounds, and from multiple counties, including Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan and La Porte County in Indiana.
Some members have more than 50 years of barbershop singing experience, and others have less than a year.
The All God’s Children Community Choir is a group of children and young adults, ages 4-18, drawn from different communities in Southwest Michigan. The choir is also in its 20th year of inspiring audiences with its messages of brotherhood, sisterhood, unity, peace and respect for all people.
The choir has performed on more than 150 occasions throughout the Midwest.
The Lighthouse Chorus always is looking for new members, according to the release, and welcomes any male who loves to sing.
The chorus practices at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9 S. Fourth St.
For more information, visit www.lighthousechorus.org.