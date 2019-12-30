BRIDGMAN — Rachel Scharnowske was named Miss Bridgman, while Ethan Pope was chosen to be the new Mr. Bridgman, during the annual pageant.
The pageant last month carried the theme “Broadway’s Greatest Hits.”
Joining Scharnowske in the court were first runner-up Summer Janes, second runner-up Kelsey Mulick and Miss Congeniality Naomi Loraff. Eric Adams was named Mr. Nice Guy.
All of the students are seniors at Bridgman High School.
Scharnowske said she is looking forward to getting more involved in her community, becoming closer to her court, and meeting her sister queens at Blossomtime events.
It is her second time reigning as Bridgman royalty, as Scharnowske was named Little Miss Bridgman in 2012.
Scharnowske, 17, participates in band (drum major for the last two years), serves as class president, is in the National Honor Society, has been on the high school honor roll for four years, is in Key Club and has helped with the Reed Middle School trunk-or-treat. After graduation she plans to study business at Michigan State University.
Pope, 17, the son of Chuck and Roberta Pope, participates in soccer, baseball, DECA and Key Club. After high school, he said he plans to graduate college and “make his parents proud.”
Janes, 17, the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Janes, is an honor roll student who is in the senior class top 10 and a Bridgman Fire Department cadet who plans to get her EMT license. She wants to attend medical school and become an OB-GYN.
Janes said she is excited about the opportunity to participate in the Spirit of Blossomtime Pageant on Jan. 25.
Mulick, 17, is involved in SADD, 4-H equestrian events, Interact Club, cheer, DECA and Student Senate. She plans to major in event planning and management at Ball State University.
Loraff, 17, participates in the equestrian team, color guard, SADD, band, peer mentoring, softball, Berrien County Youth Fair, We Can Ride and the Bridgman Summer Feeding program. An honor roll student for eight years, she plans to study animal-assisted therapy at Oakland University.
Adams, 18, the son of Tom and Leslie Adams, is active in band, DECA and prom committee, is an honor roll student and was named homecoming king and marketing student of the year. Adams plans to attend Central Michigan University and obtain a degree in music.