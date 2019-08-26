SMC student awarded leadership scholarship
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College’s Anushka Ganu was one of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members who recently was named a 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.
For the honor, she received a $1,000 scholarship.
The scholarship program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in the honor society’s programs, and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. Nearly 900 applications were received.
Ganu, of Stevensville, served as secretary of SMC’s Sigma Psi Phi Theta Kappa chapter last spring. The graphic design major will be Sigma Psi president this fall and Council of Clubs communications director.
She is a president’s list member, and will graduate in May with an associate in applied science degree in graphic design technology.
B&L announces scholarship winner
BRIDGMAN — B&L Information Systems has announced the fall 2019 recipient of the Dick Laney Memorial Scholarship.
Josh Clark is the 15th recipient of the scholarship, which was established in memorial to B&L Information System’s founder.
Clark will be a freshman this fall at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, where he will be majoring in fisheries and wildlife management.
He was valedictorian at River Valley High School, and also received all-state academic honors in football and baseball.
He is the son of Brad and Heidi Clark of Three Oaks.
Dick Laney Memorial Scholarships are available to children of B&L employees who attend accredited colleges after high school.