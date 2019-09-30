DKG educators aid two future teachers
The Berrien County chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional honorary society for women educators, has given two future teachers a boost by awarding them each a $750 scholarship in their final year of study.
Nicole Mucha, a senior at the University of Michigan, graduated from Buchanan High School. She is majoring in Spanish and plans to teach abroad the first year after she graduates, then return to Michigan to teach high school Spanish.
Lindsey Ebeling, a senior at Grand Valley State University, graduated from Lakeshore High School. She is majoring in elementary education and plans to student teach at Palmer Elementary School in Grand Rapids, and then remain in the area after graduation.