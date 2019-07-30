SJ student receives MRA scholarship
ST. JOSEPH — Courtney Farrish of St. Joseph was awarded a Michigan Retailers Association scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year.
Farrish will be a freshman at Western Michigan University in the fall. She is the daughter of Kimberly Farrish.
She is an employee of Harding’s Friendly Markets, an MRA-member business.
Farrish received one of four Paul M. Felice Memorial Scholarships awarded this year. The Michigan Grocers Association’s Board of Directors established the scholarship in 1997 as a legacy to the former MGA chairman and director. The Michigan Grocers Association became a division of MRA in 2018.
The $1,500 scholarship is one of 21 scholarships funded this year by the Michigan Retailers Foundation, a nonprofit organization established by MRA to benefit member businesses and their employees and families. Recipients were selected by an independent panel based on academic and extracurricular achievement.