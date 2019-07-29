Berrien Community Foundation awards $168,000 in scholarships
BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien Community Foundation recently celebrated students, leaders and volunteers during an event at Lake Michigan College.
It awarded 92 scholarships, amounting to more than $168,000, for the 2019-20 school year.
Two new scholarships were added this year. The F.A. Mason Penwell Nursing Scholarship and the Stoub Family Scholarship for Working Students.
BCF volunteer committees reviewed more than 230 applications to select the 92 recipients.
Receiving scholarships were:
• All God’s Children Community Choir Scholarship: Shania Ford (Lakeshore), Artemisia Johnson-Stanish (Berrien Springs)
• Edna Bender Scholarship: Emily Johnson (Berrien Springs)
• Bryce Boothby Family Scholarship: Christopher Scott (Benton Harbor)
• Jeffrey Evan Demko Scholarship: Kaitlin Essig (Bridgman)
• Drews Family Scholar: Cooper Clark (Lakeshore)
• Dunn Scholarship: Ann-Marie Koss (Lake Michigan College) and Kathleen Rendell (Western Michigan University)
• Felland Scholarship: Doreen Schmaltz (LMC) and Stephanie Schmidt (LMC)
• Jameson Matthew Gargano Memorial Scholarship: Sadie Colthorp (Lakeshore)
• Heart of Cook Scholarship: Cooper Clark (Lakeshore), Kaleb Dunsbergen (Lakeshore), Ketaki Gaikwad (St. Joseph), Aishish Harikrishnan (St. Joseph), Andrew Tellez (Bridgman), Joseph Turcotte (New Buffalo)
• David A. Hicks Scholarship for the Arts: Megan Yacobozzi (St. Joseph)
• John E.N. and Dede Howard Instrumental Music Scholarship: Jared Jaggi (WMU)
• Insurance Management Service Scholarship: Keshunn Alexander (Benton Harbor)
• Jon Jollay Memorial Scholarship: Mackenzie Ecker (Coloma)
• Sondra J. Kaminski Scholarship: Cailey Rooker (St. Joseph)
• Leonard and Marion Krall Scholarship: Payton Priebe (Watervliet)
• Ronald H. Miller Journalism Scholarship: Maxwell Hunter (St. Joseph)
• Terence Joseph Mulvihill Scholarship: Libby Price (New Buffalo), Joseph Turcotte (New Buffalo)
• Carol A. Oehlhaffen Lake Michigan Catholic Scholar: Adriana Nerio (Lake Michigan Catholic)
• Carol A. Oehlhaffen Youth in Philanthropy Scholarship: Artemisia Johnson-Stanish (Berrien Springs), Lauren Sawyer (Lakeshore)
• Cora B. Parkhurst Memorial Scholarship: Artemisia Johnson-Stanish (Berrien Springs)
• F.A. Mason Penwell Nursing Scholarship: Whitney Ostyn (LMC), Emmeline Schwarz (LMC)
• Arlene B. Porritt Memorial Scholarship for Curious Kids: Brooke Oleson (St. Joseph)
• Stoub Family Scholarship for Working Students: Max Logan (Lakeshore)
• Southwest Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force Scholarship: Andriana Enix (LMC)
• Trefz Family Scholarship: Noah Hayden (St. Joseph), Christopher Scott (Benton Harbor)
• Frederick S. Upton Foundation Opportunity Scholarship: Lauren Cook (Lakeshore), Lauren Hokanson (St. Joseph), Jacob Lorhaff (River Valley), Jack Moody (St. Joseph), Kathleen Rendell (Coloma), Hannah Scameheorn (Lakeshore), Quincy Sulton (Benton Harbor), Vera Tikhonova (St. Joseph)
• Arthur and Bonna Vanderlyn Scholarship: Janell Parker (Hartford), Amalia Perez (Hartford)
• Rodney Weir Coloma Marching Band Scholarship: Eric Gorzynski (WMU)
• Welch Family Scholarship: Lauren Cook (Lakeshore), Quincy Sulton (Benton Harbor)
• Lora Wile-Miller Memorial Scholarship: Lauren Cook (Lakeshore), Justin Shepard (Lakeshore)
In addition to the scholars listed above, there were students who received renewable scholarships from previous years.
Scholarship applications for next year will be available at high school counseling offices and on the Foundation’s website in December.
For information on starting a scholarship, email lisa@berriencommunity.org.
For information on applying for scholarships, email susanmatheny@berriencommunity.org.
United Way announces scholarship winners
ST. JOSEPH — The Live United Youth Scholarship Award recognizes one self-nominated winner from Berrien County and one from Cass County who demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism through innovation, dedication and advocacy for community improvement throughout their high school career.
This year’s Berrien County winner was Caleigh Dahn, a home-schooled senior who will be attending Northern Michigan University this fall.
Her volunteer work includes raising $15,000 for the Coloma Amicus Dog Park as well as helming its construction for her Girl Scout Gold Award. She also organizes food drives, makes cancer clinic blankets, helped with United Way of Southwest Michigan’s School Supply Spectacular, attended a sea turtle conservation volunteer program with Outward Bound, and worked on repair and conservation projects in Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.
This year’s Cass County winner was Bailey Anson, who recently graduated from Edwardsburg High School.
She has organized weekend backpacks of food for children in need, set up awareness events for Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), cleaned up trash along area highways with the Edwardsburg Lions Club, and volunteered at local basketball and softball camps for youth.
She plans to continue her volunteer work at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids this fall, and into her adult life.
Dahn and Anson received $1,000 scholarships.
The Berrien County winner is chosen by a panel of peers through the T.E.A.M. (Teams Exhibiting Able Minds) program with Berrien Community Foundation, and the Cass County winner is chosen by the Y.A.C. (Youth Advisory Council) at the Michigan Gateway Foundation.
Dahn and Anson will be recognized at United Way’s volunteer recognition event on Oct. 3.
Scream Park announces scholarship winners
NILES — The Niles Haunted House Board of Directors recently announced the recent high school graduates who will receive scholarships from the Niles Scream Park community project.
They stood out based on their academic success, involvement in the Michiana community, and future aspirations to become civic leaders. Recipients were:
• Taylor Altergott, Niles High School, William F. Alford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
• Destiney Patrolia, Brandywine High School, John Carlson Memorial Scholarship
• Emily Burge and Grace Burge, both Brandywine High School, Keith Shurte Memorial Scholarship
• Aynslee Myer, Niles High School, Lou Milley Memorial Scholarship
• Benjamin Myers, South Haven High School, Gottlieb Christ Memorial Scholarship
Since 1992, the Niles Scream Park has awarded $58,650 in scholarships to 153 students.
The scholarships are made possible by the volunteers at the Niles Scream Park.
Each year, a group of people donate their time to support local high school graduates.
In addition to scholarships, the park supports more than 65 area charities and nonprofits.
Proceeds benefited school and service organizations, including Make a Wish Foundation, Boy Scouts, Pets Connect, Positively Dance and the Niles Drama Club (Four Flags Players).
Last year, the 45th consecutive year for running the project, raised over $132,000.
More than $1.9 million has been raised since 1996.