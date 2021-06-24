Down by the Docks at 2019 American Music Festival copy.jpg

Down by the Dock Big Band performs during the inaugural American Music Festival in 2019.

 Photo provided

THREE OAKS — The School of American Music’s second annual American Music Festival will be from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 24.

The event will be outdoors on the Spring Creek Stage, 14 Maple St., behind SAM’s Arts & Education Center in Dewey Cannon Park.