NILES — The Niles Scream Park recently completed another season at its always-changing 44-acre site.
This year, the 46th consecutive year running the project, the Scream Park raised more than $116,000 for more than 70 area children’s organizations, civic groups and other charities, according to a news release.
Among those who benefited were Boy Scouts, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pets Connect, Niles High School Band Boosters and Relay For Life.
The funds raised also will be used for four college scholarships for local high school seniors. Since 1996, the Scream Park has donated more than $2 million.
In addition to the cash donations, the Niles Scream Park supported local causes, auctions and benefits with ticket donations totaling more than $2,900.
The project included six haunted attractions, and provided volunteer opportunities in construction and operation.
More than 20,000 hours were volunteered by more than 500 people before and during its 22 nights of operation to prepare and operate the seasonal attraction.
This year, the park also reached its 2.1 millionth interior visitor. Megan Darr of Granger, Ind., was the special milestone visitor. She received a gift pack when she visited the Scream Park on Oct. 6 with her friend, Jared Hancock of Mishawaka, Ind.
The Scream Park broke an all-time attendance record this year for a Friday night on Oct. 18, welcoming 8,942 interior attraction visitors.
The Scream Park concluded the season with its third best season on record, welcoming 108,535 interior attraction visitors to the park, according to the release.
The Scream Park is recognized nationally in the haunted attraction industry. It was voted No. 4 Haunted Attraction in the nation by voters on the Coaster Nation annual Halloween poll.
For the sixth consecutive year, the Haunted House Indy review team named the attraction a “Must See Haunt in 2019.”