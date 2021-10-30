Follow The Herald-Palladium on Instagram for more great shots like these from around Southwest Michigan.
Photo story
September and October: A Second Look
Photos from the files of The Herald-Palladium Staff Photographer Don Campbell
Don Campbell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- South Haven woman dies in Lake Michigan drowning incident
- Spectrum Health Lakeland emergency room stretched thin
- One dead, another injured in Baroda Township crash
- Wearing the badge again: Former Berrien County sheriff returns to public service
- Halloween trick-or-treating times in Southwest Michigan
- Testing shows Benton Township water safe to drink
- Natural gas prices expected to surge this winter
- A closer look at Benton Harbor's lead testing, service lines
- Berrien County Health Department to offer COVID-19 booster shots
- Paredes to remain in prison following juvenile-lifer resentencing
Latest National News
- Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead
- California governor abruptly skips UN climate conference
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
- US Democratic governors to participate in U.N. climate talks
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
- NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms
- Newson suddenly pulls out of trip to UN climate conference
- Giant Eagle settles pharmacy lawsuits with Ohio counties
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game