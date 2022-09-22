“Flight of Ferns (Blue Kaleidoscope)” by artist Heather Briggs, is among the art pieces selected for the upcoming South Haven Center for the Arts juried exhibition, “Everything Folds and Unfolds.” The piece utilizes cyanotype, which is a photographic process that utilizes a a mixture of iron compounds, which when exposed to UV light and washed in water oxidize to create Prussian Blue images.
Jiangmei Wu, juror of the new regional exhibition “Everything Folds and Unfolds” is shown in this photo with one of her pieces. Wu’s origami-inspired, large-scale installations have been exhibited in cities across the United States as well as China, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and Thailand.
"Crimp, Crinkle, Corrugate," created by artist Holly Ross has been selected as part of the juried art exhibition, "Everything Folds and Unfolds" that opens at the South Haven Center for the Arts, Sept. 24. The piece resembles a cardboard box, but is actually a ceramic piece made utilizing the under-glazed porcelaneous stoneware process.
