STEVENSVILLE — The Shoreline Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lincoln Township Public Library, 2099 John Beers Road.
Our guest speaker will be Ralph Reitz, staff botanist at Fernwood Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve.
Reitz has a master’s degree in botany from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree from Ball State University in natural resources.
The program for the evening will be “Edible Wild Plants for Food and Ornamentation.” A business meeting will follow the presentation.
Guests and potential new members are welcome to attend.
For more information, call 235-1783.