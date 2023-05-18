Alaska Native villages have long been caught on the wrong side of the digital divide with no internet connections or a sluggish link at best. For some, the only option is a bank-busting satellite uplink. One village is paying $3,000 a month. Jill Biden late Wednesday made the first visit by a first lady to the southwest Alaska community of Bethel to tout broadband investments in Alaska Native villages and other tribal organizations through the $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure bill. So far, nearly $1.8 billion has been awarded to 157 tribal entities to improve broadband access across the U.S. In Alaska, 21 projects have received more than $386 million.