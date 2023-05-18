HARBERT — The Harbor Country Singers will lead a Campfire Sing-Along at 6:30 p.m. June 6, at the outdoor campfire circle at Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert. Songs “Oh Shenandoah,” “Home on the Range,” “Down by the Riverside,” and “Puff the Magic Dragon” will be included, plus many more. The event is free, but a food item donation for Neighbor by Neighbor is requested. Song books with music and lyrics will be provided. Musicians are welcome to bring instruments to play along. Logs will be available for seating, or bring your own chair or blanket if preferred.