Representatives for organizations who are previous recipients of The St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation grants are pictured above. Back row: Matt Hanley, St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation President; Jake Sabarin, Feeding America West Michigan; Chris Britton, New Heights CCDA; James Gunter, Present Pillars; Gina Smith, Corewell Health; and Amy Wine, Community Healing Centers. Front row: Tammy Gould, Center for Growth & Independence; Kelsey Kline, The Avenue Family Network; Kat Boyer, Benton Harbor Public Library; Gabrielle Engle, Mosaic CCDA; and Amy Zapal, St. Joseph Today.
The St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation is now accepting grant applications for the 2023 funding cycle.
A total of up to $69,000 will be awarded this year, as determined by the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Rotary Club Foundation Board of Directors. The application deadline is Sept. 22. Application forms and more information can be found at sjbhrotary.org.