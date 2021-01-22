ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Public Schools has announced the results of the 2021 St. Joseph High School Regional Scholastic Art Awards.

SJHS received 40 awards this year – a 40 percent acceptance into the show, according to a news release.

Bard art

Esther Bard, an 11th grader, was recognized for her color pencil work, “PTSD: Pandemic Traumatic Stress Disorder.”