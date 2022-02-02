Last week, Carole Skibbe and Betty Timmreck of Eau Claire made the initial cut of competitors in the All Things Chocolate Baking Contest at Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth.
The cooking duos’ recipes – Betty in the Cookies and Cakes categories, and Carole in the Cookies and Brownies categories – were among 45 selected by the judges. They made their entries at home, and then transported them to Snowfest.
Though they didn’t win this year, Timmreck said they had a wonderful time participating.
Timmreck acknowledged she was a little too ambitious this year. Her cake recipe called for roses, but she is still recovering from hand surgery and her artistic efforts turned out what were more like squiggles than roses.
“I just couldn’t put enough pressure of the bag to create roses,” she says.
There’s always next year. But for now, we have their recipes.
Carole Skibbe’s Double Chocolate Cookie Bars
For the crust:
1 1/2 cups flour
1/4 cup cocoa powder
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup butter, softened
For the filling:
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sugar
4 eggs
2 cups chocolate chips
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
To make the dough: Mix the flour, cocoa powder and sugar together. Then cut in the softened butter.
Spread the mixture out in the bottom of a greased 9-by-13-inch cake pan and press down with a spatula.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Take the crust out, but leave the oven on.
To make the filling: Place the softened cream cheese in a mixing bowl, and beat with the mayonnaise until smooth. Gradually add the sugar. Then add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition.
Melt the chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl. Stir them to see if they are melted. Let them cool for a minute or two, then gradually add the melted chocolate to the cream cheese mixture.
Mix in the vanilla extract, and pour the chocolate mixture on top of the crust.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Let cool to room temperature, and cool for four hours. Cut into 2 1/2-inch bars.
Carole Skibbe’s Cherry Pecan Brownies
2 sticks butter
4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups flour
1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup dried cherries, chopped
1 cup pecans, chopped
Powdered sugar or frosting, for topping (optional)
Melt the butter with the chocolate. Let cool slightly. Stir in the sugar and eggs.
Whisk in the flour, unsweetened cocoa and salt. Stir in the cherries and pecans.
Line a 9-by-13-inch cake pan with a piece of foil large enough to flap over the sides. Spray the foil-lined pan with cooking spray. Butter the foil-lined pan.
Bake at 350 degrees until a toothpick comes out clean, approximately 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.
When they are cool, grab the edges of foil and lift the brownies out of the pan. Put them face down on a cutting board. Peel the foil off the back, and cut into brownie-sized pieces.
Top with powdered sugar, extra cherries or frosting, if desired.
Betty Timmreck’s Cherry Chocolate Chip Cookies
For the cookies:
3/4 tablespoon milk
2 tablespoons dark cocoa
1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening
1/4 cup butter, unsalted
1 1/2 cups golden brown sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon cherry extract
1 large egg
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup milk chocolate chips
3/4 cup maraschino cherries, diced and divided
1/2 cup pecans, chopped
For the frosting:
6 ounces white chocolate chips
1/2 cup butter, unsalted
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the chocolate curls:
6 ounces milk chocolate chips
1 tablespoon shortening
To make the cookies: In a small bowl, mix the milk and cocoa until smooth.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the shortening, butter, golden brown sugar, vanilla, cherry extract, cocoa and milk. Beat at medium speed with an electric mixer until well blended. Beat the egg into this mixture.
Combine the flour, salt and baking soda. Mix into the creamed mixture until just blended.
Stir in all the chocolate chips, 1/2 cup of the diced cherries and the nuts. Drop by the rounded teaspoon onto an ungreased baking sheet.
Bake at 375 degrees for 7 minutes. Cool.
To make the frosting: Melt the white chocolate chips in a double boiler. Cool.
In a mixing bowl, beat the butter until creamy. Drizzle the cooled chocolate into the bowl with butter. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla, and beat until creamy.
To make the chocolate curls: Melt the chocolate chips in a double boiler. Add the shortening and mix together.
Spread onto an upside down cake pan and smooth with spatula. When the chocolate begins to harden, use an offset spatula and scrape it to form curls.
To decorate: Pipe the frosting on top of the cooled cookies, add the chocolate curls and the remaining diced cherries.
Betty Timmreck’s Lovely Raspberry Chocolate Cake
For the cake:
1/2 cup canola oil
1 1/4 cup sugar
1 cup golden brown sugar
3 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons dark cocoa
4 tablespoons hot coffee
3 cups minus 3 tablespoons cake flour
1 1/2 teaspoons soda
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup raspberry filling, divided
For the fudge frosting:
3/4 cup butter, unsalted
1/2 cup cocoa
4 cups powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup half and half
1 teaspoon vanilla
For the chocolate frosting:
3/4 cup butter, unsalted
4 cups powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cocoa
1/4 cup half and half
1 teaspoon vanilla
To make the cake: In a mixer, beat the oil and sugars until fluffy. Add the eggs, beat until blended.
In a small bowl, mix 1/4 cup of the cocoa and the coffee. Add to the sugar mixture.
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, remaining cocoa and salt three times.
Add one-third of the flour mixture to the other ingredients, mixing until blended. Then add half of the buttermilk and blend. Continue this process with remaining ingredients. Add the vanilla.
Divide equally into three greased and floured round cake pans, and bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Cool.
To make the fudge frosting: In a mixing bowl, beat together the butter, cocoa, powdered sugar and salt. Gradually add the half and half, beating until fluffy. Add the vanilla. Set aside.
To make the chocolate frosting: In a separate bowl, beat together the butter, powdered sugar and salt.
In a small bowl, measure out 1/2 cup of the frosting, and add a few drops of green food coloring for leaves. Set aside to make leaves.
Add the cocoa to the butter-sugar mixture, and continue beating. Gradually add the half and half beating until fluffy. Add vanilla. Set aside
For assembly: Put one cake layer on a cake plate. Using a pastry bag filled with the fudge frosting, pipe around the edges. Then add 1/2 cup raspberry filling to a pastry bag, and fill within the piped edges.
Place another cake on top of this and repeat piping in the raspberry filling. Then place the remaining cake on top of the other two layers to make three layers.
Frost the entire cake, keeping enough frosting to make roses and other decorations if you want to further decorate the cake.
For the decorations: Make roses using a rose nail and pastry bag for each of the chocolates. Arrange on top of the cake.
Make leaves with the green frosting, using leaf tip and pastry bag and place by the roses.
Add fresh raspberries to the top.
Using another pastry bag and tip, use the remaining chocolates to make border on the top of the cake and around the bottom of the cake.