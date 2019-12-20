SMC graduates 23 nurses

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College Trustee Elaine Foster recently welcomed 23 new nurses to “America’s largest health care profession.”
SMC recognized the nursing graduates Dec. 12 during its fall pinning ceremony in the Dale A. Lyons Building theater.
The students received associate degrees in nursing, joining the ranks of 3,092 SMC nursing graduates, according to an SMC news release.
“Employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 12 percent by 2028 – much faster than the average for all occupations,” said Foster, who was dean of SMC’s School of Nursing and Health Services for 27 years. “Growth will occur for a number of reasons, including increased emphasis on preventive care, growing rates of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, and demand for health care services from the baby boomer population as they live longer and more active lives.”
With more than half a million registered nurses expected to retire by 2022, she said more RN jobs will be available than any other profession.
“The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the need for 1.1 million new RNs to avoid a nursing shortage,” Foster said in the release.
The 23 graduates were: Brianna Belardinella of Granger, Ind.; Kimberlie Boyer of Lawrence; Courtney Brisbois of Dowagiac; Ashley Charles of Cassopolis; Jenna Cox of Kalamazoo; Raegen Dent of Buchanan; Katharine Ertman of Schoolcraft; Derrick Goodrich of Cassopolis; Nicole Hill of Niles; Courtney Houser of Edwardsburg; Candace Kantorowski of South Bend, Ind.; Chelsea Kasinger of Pullman; Sarah Mansell of Edwardsburg; Molly Marquart of Stevensville; Britney Mills of Stevensville; Taylor Myers of Dowagiac; Christine Owens of St. Joseph; Kristine Quintanilla of Niles; Meagan Ritchie of Edwardsburg; Ashley Schoetzow of Jones; Maricar Shonk of Bridgman; Layne Stinnett of Edwardsburg; and Logan Williams of Elkhart, Ind.
Dean Melissa Kennedy presented “Lamps of Knowledge” to Marquart, Schoetzow and Shonk because of a three-way tie for the peer-selected Florence Nightingale Award. Recipients embody selflessness, compassion, thoughtfulness, team play, dependability, generosity and humility.
Faculty members Debra Green, Jodi Tidey, Rona Goodrich, Amber Villwock, Lynda Pence, Stacey Dwyer, Annette Nacci and Kristen Eden presented the graduates with their certificates and pins.