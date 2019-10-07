NEW TROY — The Friends of New Troy are starting a fundraising campaign for new, more functional bathrooms at the New Troy Community Center.
After 14 years of events, fundraisers, donations and rental/membership fees, the Friends recently paid off the $240,000 mortgage on the former school. Now, members say, it’s time to improve the facility.
Built for elementary students in 1952, the bathrooms feature tiny toilets and low, trough-style sinks. Lighting is poor and ceilings are deteriorating, according to a news release.
Quotes indicate the cost to replace the toilets, sinks, lighting and ceilings in the four bathrooms will be more than $46,000. Infant changing stations and handicapped accessible stalls are included in the plans.
The nonprofit Friends group is pursuing grants and planning fundraisers.
Skybird Yoga instructor Elizabeth Nuti, who offers classes five days a week in the center, has volunteered to kick off the fundraising campaign with one of her Sound Bath and Breath Sessions, with all proceeds being donated to the Bathroom Renovation Fund.
A Sound Bath session utilizes instruments, such as crystal bowls, gongs, bells and drums. The session begins with each person laying on a mat with an eye pillow. Nuti will lead attendees through a 30-minute breathing session, with the remainder of the experience filled with a unique variety of live frequencies and sounds designed to promote relaxation, personal inquiry and healing.
The Sound Bath will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 in the gymnasium. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Wear comfortable clothing, and bring something comfortable to lay on, such as a yoga mat or camping pad, a blanket, pillow if you like, and a water bottle.
Space is limited, so registration is encouraged at www.enuti. Payment will be accepted at the session. A donation of $25 is suggested.
For more information about Skybird Yoga, visit www.enuti.me or email eliz.nuti@gmail.com.
Other fundraisers and grant applications are also on tap. Donations can be mailed to Friends of New Troy, Bathroom Renovation Fund, P.O. Box 125, New Troy, MI 49119.
For more information, email friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com or call 369-1897.