Abby Vachon stars as Maria and Branch Fields as Capt. von Trapp in a production of “Sound of Music” in conjunction with the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra this weekend at Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach.
Abby Vachon stars as Maria with the Von Trapp Children, Emilie Kurtz as Liesl, Aaron Conley as Friedrich, Caroline Howenstine as Louisa, Jonah Wilson as Kurt, Savanna Broome as Brigitta, Erika Vondale as Marta and Cassidy Wang as Gretl in a production of Sound of Music in conjunction with the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra this weekend at Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach.
Julia Blyveis, plays Sister Berthe, Elizabeth Pacheco Rose, plays Mother Abbess, Shannon Mitchell plays Sister Sophia and Kelly Collins plays Sister Margaretta in a production of “Sound of Music” in conjunction with the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra this weekend at Shadowland Pavilion at Silver Beach.
Don Campbell / HP staff
ST. JOSEPH — Music, time and time again, brings people together.
“It’s called ‘The Sound of Music.’ It’s about how music affects our lives so much; it’s a gift to us; it expresses so much of who we are,” said Branch Fields, who plays Captain Georg Von Trapp in this weekend’s performance at Shadowland Pavilion on Silver Beach.