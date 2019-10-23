ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., will host its annual Soup’s On! luncheon from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 6-8.
Attendees can enjoy chef-prepared soups from local restaurants, fresh bread, handmade desserts and a beverage for $10. All proceeds will support Krasl programming.
After lunch, attendees can visit The Shop at KAC to search for unique gifts not available in department stores or online.
Each day, a featured artist will demonstrate their process and describe their pieces:
• Nov. 6: Leather artist Chandra Williams of Lunch Money Designs
• Nov. 7: Quilling artist Miranda Skibbe of MsJemz
• Nov. 8: Ceramic and fiber artist TJ Schwarts
Attendees can purchase ceramic bowls made by KAC’s Clay Artist Guild, and meet the member who helped craft it. Each bowl is $10, with sales supporting ceramic studio programs. Lunch is not included with a bowl purchase.
Twelve local restaurants will provide soup, and guests can vote for their favorite to determine the winner of the “Soup’s On Soup-er Bowl” trophy.
New this year, a group will be recognized each day with a lunch discount:
• Nov. 6: Nonprofit professionals appreciation – $2 off a meal with a business card
• Nov. 7: Military appreciation – $2 off a meal with a military ID
• Nov. 8: Teacher appreciation – $2 off a meal with a school badge
Guests can enter to win a limited-edition KitchenAid mixer and get free lunch when they purchase a new, renewed or gift KAC membership during Soup’s On!
The winner will be announced at 2 p.m. Nov. 8. Winners don’t need to be present to win.
Visit krasl.org/soups-on/ for daily soup options, or for more information about this year’s featured artists.