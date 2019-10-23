ST. JOSEPH — The Krasl Art Center, 707 Lake Blvd., will host its annual Soup’s On! luncheon from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 6-8.

Attendees can enjoy chef-prepared soups from local restaurants, fresh bread, handmade desserts and a beverage for $10. All proceeds will support Krasl programming.

After lunch, attendees can visit The Shop at KAC to search for unique gifts not available in department stores or online.

Each day, a featured artist will demonstrate their process and describe their pieces:

• Nov. 6: Leather artist Chandra Williams of Lunch Money Designs

• Nov. 7: Quilling artist Miranda Skibbe of MsJemz

• Nov. 8: Ceramic and fiber artist TJ Schwarts

Attendees can purchase ceramic bowls made by KAC’s Clay Artist Guild, and meet the member who helped craft it. Each bowl is $10, with sales supporting ceramic studio programs. Lunch is not included with a bowl purchase.

Twelve local restaurants will provide soup, and guests can vote for their favorite to determine the winner of the “Soup’s On Soup-er Bowl” trophy.

New this year, a group will be recognized each day with a lunch discount:

• Nov. 6: Nonprofit professionals appreciation – $2 off a meal with a business card

• Nov. 7: Military appreciation – $2 off a meal with a military ID

• Nov. 8: Teacher appreciation – $2 off a meal with a school badge

Guests can enter to win a limited-edition KitchenAid mixer and get free lunch when they purchase a new, renewed or gift KAC membership during Soup’s On!

The winner will be announced at 2 p.m. Nov. 8. Winners don’t need to be present to win.

Visit krasl.org/soups-on/ for daily soup options, or for more information about this year’s featured artists.