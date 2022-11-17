Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
James Ollgaard, president of the Historical Association of South Haven, stands in front of one of the second-story entryways to the Forest House, shortly after the historical association purchased the building a year ago. The historical association plans to host holiday tours of the building – originally built in the mid-1800s – during the Holiday in the Park celebration in South Haven, Nov. 25. The historical association has been in the process of renovating the building on Center Street since first purchasing it.
SOUTH HAVEN — If you’re looking for something fun to do during the upcoming holiday season in South Haven, you won’t have to travel far.
South Haven area organizations are offering a wide variety of events over the next month that include the annual tree-lighting ceremony and Santa Paws parade, downtown, a holiday train display, and the rare opportunity to view South Haven’s first hotel, currently under renovation by the Historical Association of South Haven.