Pure Winds Quintet.jpg

The South Haven Performance Series will open with Pure Winds Quintet.

 Photo provided

SOUTH HAVEN — After a COVID-induced pause in 2020, the South Haven Performance Series will return in 2021.

Events will resume at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Peace Lutheran Church, 06321 Blue Star Memorial Highway, with Lansing-based Pure Winds Quintet.