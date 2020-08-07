200731WeCare0001.JPG

Rotary Club of South Haven President Dan Thompson and Treasurer Bop Straits present a $3,750 check to Erika Morrison, executive director of We Care Inc.

 Photo provided

SOUTH HAVEN — During these unique times, there are growing needs from many South Haven-area families.

In recent months, members of the Rotary Club of South Haven have helped answer those needs with $17,750 in financial contributions to We Care Inc.