SOUTH HAVEN — The Rotary Club of South Haven has awarded a $10,000 grant to Bronson Health Foundation to assist South Haven area residents with home health care and telemedicine needs.
The Rotary-Bronson Telemedicine Initiative will help people in need of care at home by providing durable medical equipment, including pulse oximeters, diabetic monitoring supplies, scales and thermometers, according to a news release. It also will promote better access to care by providing tablets so residents can have virtual doctor visits and communicate electronically with their providers.