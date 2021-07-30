SOUTH HAVEN — An organization that provides loving grief support and counseling to those who are suffering from the death of a loved one is receiving support for a new initiative from the Rotary Club of South Haven and the Rotary District 6360 Foundation.
A $5,000 grant was recently presented to Lory’s Place of St. Joseph to support the creation of the Supportive Care Office, where adults and children receive specialized help in overcoming the grief of losing a loved one. This new office is part of a major expansion project at Lory’s Place.