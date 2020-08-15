SOUTH HAVEN — While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept organizations from their normal activities in recent months, it hasn’t deterred South Haven Rotarians from remaining active in the community, as evidenced by a successful virtual fundraiser on Aug 9.
For nearly 50 years, the Rotarians had sponsored a pancake breakfast at South Haven Area Regional Airport in conjunction with the National Blueberry Festival. That wasn’t possible this year because of COVID-19 and the absence of a traditional festival schedule.
So the Rotarians decided to go it alone, safely, according to a news release.
The Rotarians sponsored a virtual pancake breakfast fundraiser.
The event from the downtown pavilion was livestreamed on Facebook with a goal of raising $9,000 in 90 minutes.
Hundreds of donations, mostly online, totaled $11,000, according to the release
Those who came to the pavilion to watch the production and make a donation received safely packaged Jiffy pancake mix and freshly picked blueberries from DeGrandchamp Farms in South Haven.
Co-chairs Rosalie Plechaty and Dan Thompson hosted the production that featured many of the organizations benefiting from Rotary contributions.
Over the last year, South Haven Rotarians have contributed $51,000 to local, regional and international nonprofits.