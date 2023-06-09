Scholars with Rotary Committee Release.jpg

From left: Rotary member Ross Woodhams, scholarship recipients Roderic Yelding, Jillian Carey, Elizabeth Sell and Arianna Rouse, rotary members Dene Hadden and Griffin Graham are pictured above.

 Photo provided

SOUTH HAVEN — The Rotary Club of South Haven announced the 2023 Rotary scholarship recipients.

Dene Hadden, who chairs the Rotary Club selection committee, said the four students were selected from a field of nearly 50 applicants.