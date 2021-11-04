The cast and crew of South Haven High School’s production of “Mission: Possible” is shown. The play, which is a spoof on popular spy movie characters and plots, will be staged Friday and Saturday at the high school.
SOUTH HAVEN — After more than a year of online performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Haven High School’s theater program will once again perform in front of a live audience with its fall production of “Mission: Possible.”
The spoof of favorite spies from the movie screen will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St.