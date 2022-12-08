BENTON HARBOR — Southshore Concert Band will celebrate the holiday season during its performance at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Mendel Center Mainstage at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor.
The concert, titled “Christmas Grace,” will feature familiar holiday favorites in a variety of styles. The concert will open with “An American Christmas,” a medley of “Jingle Bells” and “Toy Soldiers” mixed with a little of Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The band will perform “A Fireside Christmas,” an arrangement by Sammy Nestico, featuring “Rudolph,” “Frosty” and “The Christmas Song.” The program will also include a Mannheim Steamroller arrangement of “Faeries” (“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies”) by Chip Davis, “Carol of the Drum,” arranged by Floyd E. Werle of the U.S. Air Force Band, “Wassail, Movement I” from the Vaughan Williams Suite and “A Christmas Celebration” (of “Songs and Carols”) by Alfred Reed.