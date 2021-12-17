- Berrien County Health Department vaccine info and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson Health registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Walk-in vaccinations for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 855-869-6900
- Meijer: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Rite Aid: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine info: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- VBCDHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 621-3143
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑4733 or www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine info: vaccinatewest mi.com
- State vaccine info: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
