- Berrien County Health Department vaccine info and appointment self- scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Walk-in vaccinations for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays- Fridays, 855-869-6900
- Meijer pharmacies: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Rite Aids: riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self- scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine information: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑ 4733 or walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy, St. Joseph: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine info: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine info: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
