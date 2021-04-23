- Berrien County Health Department vaccine information and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine information for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson patients and non-patients registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Taking names on a waitlist; call 855-869-6900 to be added
- Meijer pharmacies, Benton Harbor and Stevensville: Visit clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Most area Rite Aids: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: Call 800‑925‑ 4733 or visit www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy, St. Joseph: Visit vanspharmacy.com or call 983-4802
- Regional vaccine information: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine information: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
