- Berrien County Health Department vaccine info and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson Health registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Walk-in vaccinations for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 855-869-6900
- Meijer: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Rite Aid: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine info: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- VBCDHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 621-3143
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑4733 or www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine info: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine info: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Southwest Michigan hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 surge
- All COVID-19 patients in Lakeland ICU are unvaccinated
- Aldi officials finalize water easement with Lincoln Township
- Whirlpool employees reflect on return to office life
- Plea delayed for Southwest Michigan student who made school threat
- Dial-A-Ride board fires executive director for second time
- Lakeshore schools extend mask mandate
- A new business – hooray?
- Plasma donation center to replace former Walgreens building
- Berrien Springs school board tables mask mandate decision
Latest National News
- EXPLAINER: What COVID-19 therapies are available in US?
- Lufthansa, United, Delta cancel flights over Christmas
- How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Omicron is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers
- Traverse City entrepreneurs' apparel brand blossoms
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
- Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's death
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Poker Lotto' game
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game