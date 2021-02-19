- Berrien County Health Department vaccine waitlist for those 65 and older, health care workers and employers of essential workers: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine waitlist for only those 65 and older without access to the online waitlist: 800-815-5485
- Bronson patients and non-patients registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- Meijer Pharmacy, 1920 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, for those 65 and older: 934-6710, option 5 and option 0; visit clinic.meijer.com; or text “COVID” to 75049
- Most area Rite Aids, for those 65 and older: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland vaccine waitlist: Lakeland MyChart under “questionnaires” in the My Record section
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist for those 65 and older, and health care workers: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Regional vaccine information: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine information: www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_103214---,00.html
