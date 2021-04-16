- Berrien County Health Department vaccine information and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine information for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson patients and non-patients registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Taking names on a waitlist, call 855-869-6900 to be added
- Meijer pharmacies, Benton Harbor and Stevensville: visit clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Most area Rite Aids: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland, appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: Call 800‑925‑ 4733 or visit www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy, St. Joseph: visit vanspharmacy.com or call 983-4802
- Regional vaccine information: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine information: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Development proposed for Nye's Apple Barn property
- Aldi grocery store coming to Lincoln Township this year
- Kingfisher Cocktails & Tacos coming to downtown St. Joseph
- Divers find body of recent drowning victim
- I-94 traffic to face late-night detours as 3 bridges are demolished
- Trials set for St. Joseph lawyer in alleged embezzlement cases
- Berrien County seeing slower COVID growth rate than other areas of Michigan
- COVID hospitalizations remain high as fourth wave continues
- Family, friends share memories of drowning victim Cody Yergeau
- Summertime events set to return in St. Joseph
Latest National News
- Police trying to identify gunman, motive in FedEx shooting
- US setting up $1.7B national network to track virus variants
- 51 West Point cadets caught cheating must repeat a year
- Former Temple U business dean indicted in rankings scandal
- Video: Chicago boy wasn't holding gun when shot by officer
- California woman says she drowned children to protect them
- As America embraces voting early, GOP moves to restrict it
- Detroit schools extend in-person class suspension into May
- State lawmaker charged with drunken driving, resisting cops
- Coast Guard divers hope to reach 12 missing in capsized ship