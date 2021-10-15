- Berrien County Health Department vaccine info and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson Health registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Walk-in vaccinations for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 855-869-6900
- Meijer: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Rite Aid: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine info: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑ 4733 or www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine info: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine info: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas Corral will replace Big Boy in Lincoln Township
- Lakeshore school board mandates face masks
- St. Joseph agrees to four special events for 2022
- Bridgman-Lawrence, Watervliet-Coloma games canceled
- St. Joseph couple launch redesign, home staging company
- Benton Harbor schools to take closer look at staff resignations
- Lakeshore rallies past St. Joseph in wild finish
- Lakeshore student beats cancer after two-year battle
- South Haven endorses development of Blue Star Trail
- New COVID-19 cases decline in Berrien County
Latest National News
- Lawsuit over Kenosha shootings: Police enabled armed militia
- Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
- Four county jail officers to stand trial in inmate's death
- Puerto Rico ponders race amid surprising Census results
- FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters
- Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 in playoff thriller, advance to NLCS
- Detroit man arrested in fatal shootings of 2 women in WVa
- US plans to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' policy next month
- Southern Baptist leader resigns amid abuse review division
- 'Soul-consuming': Victim's family reflects on Durst case