- Berrien County Health Department vaccine waitlist for those 65 and older, health care workers and employers of essential workers: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine waitlist for only those 65 and older without access to the online waitlist: 800-815-5485
- Bronson patients and non-patients registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Taking names on a waitlist, eligible patients can call 855-869-6900 to be added
- Meijer Pharmacy, 1920 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, for those 65 and older: 934-6710, option 5 and option 0; visit clinic.meijer.com; or text “COVID” to 75049
- Most area Rite Aids, for those 65 and older: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland vaccine waitlist: Lakeland MyChart under “questionnaires” in the My Record section
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist for those 65 and older, and health care workers: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Regional vaccine info: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine information: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
