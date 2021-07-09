- Berrien County Health Department vaccine information and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson patients and non-patients registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Walk-in vaccinations available for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 855-869-6900
- Meijer pharmacies, Benton Harbor and Stevensville: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Most area Rite Aids: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑ 4733 or walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van’s Pharmacy, St. Joseph: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine information: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine information: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Crew to film 'Unsolved Mysteries' episode in South Haven
- Wrongly convicted, McCall discusses life after 16 years in prison
- Lake Michigan College to offer free tuition for 2021-22
- Two people swept off North Pier, one still missing
- Benton Harbor man heading to trial on murder charge
- Stephens takes over as Berrien Springs AD
- Baroda resident has healed the sick, seen the world through medical missions
- Man shot in Coloma Township, suspect arrested
- South Haven man found shot and killed in vehicle
- Berrien County power outage throws wrench in workday
Latest National News
- Michigan AG to probe people making money off election claims
- Michigan bureau: LGBTQ rights ballot drive short signatures
- African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair
- DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
- Tropical storm sparks tornado warnings in trek up East Coast
- Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
- Q&A with Georgia Gov. Kemp: Voters ‘know what the truth is’
- Aftershocks expected for days after California, Nevada quake
- Montana town of grizzly attack a popular stop for cyclists
- Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida