- Berrien County Health Department vaccine info and appointment self-scheduling: 800-815-5485 or www.bchdmi.org
- Bronson Health vaccine info and appointment self-scheduling: www.bronsonhealth.com
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine info: 621-3143 or vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- InterCare Community Health Network vaccine and testing info: 855-869-6900 or www.intercare.org/covid-19
- Meijer: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Rite Aid: www.riteaid.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com
- Walgreens: www.walgreens.com
- Van’s Pharmacy: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- CVS Pharmacy: www.cvs.com
- Regional vaccine info: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine info: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help at a vaccination clinic: bit.ly/3qxvChH
