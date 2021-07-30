- Berrien County Health Department vaccine information and appointment self-scheduling: www.bchdmi.org/1745/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information
- BCHD vaccine info for those without internet access: 800-815-5485
- Bronson patients and non-patients registration list: www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine
- InterCare Health Network: Walk-in vaccinations for ages 12 and older, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 855-869-6900
- Meijer pharmacies: clinic.meijer.com or text “COVID” to 75049
- Most Rite Aids: www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Spectrum Health Lakeland appointment self-scheduling: www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19
- Van Buren/Cass District Health Department vaccine waitlist: vbcassdhd.org/covid-19-vaccine
- Walgreens: 800‑925‑4733 or www.walgreens.com
- Walmart: www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Van's Pharmacy, St. Joseph: 983-4802 or vanspharmacy.com
- Regional vaccine information: vaccinatewestmi.com
- State vaccine information: bit.ly/2MoJUCh
- Volunteer to help BCHD and Lakeland with vaccination clinics: bit.ly/3qxvChH
Most Popular
Articles
- Southwest Michigan housing inventory plummets by 49 percent
- Whirlpool, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to break ground on $22M housing project
- Walgreens closing Glenlord Road location
- South Haven restaurants adapt to worker shortage
- Kingfisher Cocktails & Tacos garners city support for license
- Benton Harbor Area Schools to discuss razing unused buildings
- Gobles man shot and killed by Van Buren deputy
- MDOT to spend $153M to rebuild I-94 from Stevensville to Benton Township
- Berrien County sees small rise in COVID-19 cases
- Southwest Michigan health officials see surge in mosquito populations
Latest National News
- AP-NORC poll: Democrats optimistic but divided on compromise
- 'Welcome home': Evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to US
- US star Manuel returns to pool for 50 free after long layoff
- Doping talk rears its head after Russian swimmers win
- EXPLAINER: How 'the twisties' stopped Simone Biles cold
- US swimmer Andrew goes maskless behind scenes at Olympics
- Wisconsin storms bring 3 tornados; 1 man dies in crash
- Haughey wins 2nd Olympic swimming medal for Hong Kong
- Carl Levin, Michigan's longest-serving senator, dies at 87
- Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died